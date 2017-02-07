FARMINGTON — A Ogden man accused of fatally shooting another man during a "slap boxing" match that got out of hand has been convicted of murder.

On Monday, a jury convicted Jory Arlow Fenstermaker, 22, of murder, a first-degree felony, and possession of a firearm by a restricted person, a third-degree felony. He was acquitted of aggravated assault.

Jurors rejected Fenstermaker's claim that he shot Randy Lennell Lewis, 29, of Kansas City, Missouri, in self-defense.

On March 15, 2015, Fenstermaker and Lewis were drinking, had taken a selfie together, were playfully "slap boxing," talking extensively and joking, according to witnesses. The light mood soon changed, however, and the two men had to be separated.

Fenstermaker claimed Lewis made threats against his life and was about to get a kitchen knife when he shot him.

He is scheduled to be sentenced March 30.

Fenstermaker also still faces charges in another criminal case involving a gun.

While he was free pending his trial in the Lewis case, Fenstermaker allegedly got into a argument with a man at Lucky Slice Pizzeria, 200 25th St. on July 17. The men took their argument outside where Fenstermaker threw a slice of pizza at the other man and then drew a gun from his pants pocket and pointed it at him, according to charging documents.

The incident was recorded on the resturant's surveillance camera. Fenstermaker told police he had an Airsoft gun. He is charged with aggravated assault, a third-degree felony, and disorderly conduct, a class C misdemeanor.

A jury trial in that case was scheduled to begin March 6.