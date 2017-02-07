From Roll Tide to Rise Up.

Former BYU quarterback Steve Sarkisian has agreed to replace Kyle Shanahan as the offensive coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons, the team confirmed Tuesday.

Shanahan was named head coach of the San Francisco 49ers on Monday.

Sarkisian most recently was promoted to Alabama's offensive coordinator position for the College Football Playoff national championship game against Clemson, which the Crimson Tide lost 35-31. Sarkisian replaced Lane Kiffin, who served as Alabama's offensive coordinator during the regular season and in the CFP semifinals. Kiffin left to focus on his new job as head coach at Florida Atlantic.

Prior to taking over for his short stint as offensive coordinator at Alabama, Sarkisian had been working as an offensive analyst for the Crimson Tide through much of the 2016 season.

This will be Sarkisian's second coaching stint in the NFL. He served as the Oakland Raiders' quarterbacks coach in 2004.

Under Shanahan, the Falcons led the NFL in scoring and quarterback Matt Ryan was named NFL MVP this season. Atlanta held a 28-3 lead over New England in Super Bowl LI on Sunday before the Patriots rallied for a 34-28 win in overtime.

Since his playing days at BYU — he quarterbacked the team from 1995-96 as a junior-college transfer — Sarkisian has been involved heavily in coaching. He served as an assistant at USC from 2001-03 and 2005-08, head coach at Washington from 2009-13 and the head coach at USC from 2014-15 before being fired in October 2015.