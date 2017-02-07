SALT LAKE CITY — Rep. Jason Chaffetz said the effort by state leaders to overturn the Bears Ears National Monument designation was at the top of his list when he met with President Donald Trump in the White House on Tuesday.

"I took this unique opportunity when meeting with the president to bring it up as subject No. 1," Chaffetz said in a conference call with Utah reporters after the half-hour meeting.

Trump did not indicate whether he will rescind the monument designation made by President Barack Obama shortly before leaving office, the Utah Republican congressman said.

"He was more in the receiving mode. I think he was very sympathetic to the hardship that it creates for Utah," Chaffetz said. "It was obvious he had heard about it previously."

As he entered the Oval Office for the meeting, Chaffetz said he passed along a letter from Utah's congressional delegation opposing the monument, as well as a copy of the resolution passed last week by the Utah Legislature.

The backers of the resolution calling for the new president to rescind the monument designation that set aside 1.35 million acres in San Juan County said it had to be dealt with quickly by lawmakers to get it before Trump.

Chaffetz said he does not believe the White House needs more information on Bears Ears. Supporters of the new monument, who turned out to oppose the resolution, are also expected to contact the new Republican administration.

For opponents of the new monument, Chaffetz said it's up to the state's all-Republican congressional delegation and Gov. Gary Herbert to continue making what he called a "very compelling" case.

Trump was told that not a single representative of the monument area supports it, Chaffetz said.

Chaffetz and Rep. Rob Bishop, R-Utah, had tried get their Public Lands Initiative through Congress that would have made portions of Bears Ears conservation areas with less restrictions on land management.

Chaffetz said he and the president spent about five minutes on Bears Ears before moving on to other topics, including the question of whether sales taxes should be collected on all online purchases.

Trump "really did sympathize with retailers who are struggling with that because of the disparity in their state," Chaffetz said.

His own bill attempting to create parity between online and brick and mortar retailers has not advanced in Congress.

What wasn't on the table, Chaffetz said, was any issue related to his role as chairman of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee. Trump made that clear, he said, "even before my bum hit the chair."

Although Democrats on the committee have called for an investigation into Trump's business dealings, nothing dealing with the new president is on a list of 43 potential inquiries put together by Chaffetz.

But Chaffetz, who has made it clear the committee will continue to go after the Democrat who lost the presidential election, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, has raised questions about Trump's hotel in Washington, D.C.

Chaffetz said he does not need answers from the president.

"Questions really need to go to (the General Services Administration). It’s their contract. So I want to get their opinion, and if they think it’s a problem and if they have any ideas on how to deal with it," he said. "Maybe the answer is nothing."

Chaffetz has said he wants to see an "unredacted" version of Trump's lease with the federal government for the Old Post Office building on Pennsylvania Avenue for the hotel, a possible violation of prohibitions against elected officials from such deals.

Politico reported Chaffetz told reporters he has received the "500-plus page contract" and is reviewing it to clarify the situation. He indicated he hasn't found answers to his questions about the arrangement.

"A lot of it's just basic template type of stuff. But we'll see," he said, according to Politico. "His being both the landlord and the tenant is something we're curious as to what the GSA's opinion of that is."