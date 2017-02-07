President Donald Trump’s ongoing shakeup with Mexico may have long-lasting effects on the Beehive State.

WalletHub released a new report Tuesday that ranked how much a trade war with Mexico could affect each individual state. Utah ranked seventh on the list, ahead of Missouri, Alabama and Iowa.

Texas, Arizona, Michigan, New Mexico, Kentucky and Tennessee topped the list, in that order. The bottom of the list includes Alaska at No. 51, with the District of Columbia, Maine, Wyoming, Montana and Washington state rounding out the bottom five.

Utah was tied for first in terms of having the most amount of imports from Mexico as a percentage of their total state imports, too, according to WalletHub.

WalletHub calculated its rankings based on each state’s imports and exports with Mexico, specifically the total amount of exports, how trade affects each state’s gross domestic product and the amount of jobs that a trade war with Mexico would help.

Take a look at the map below (app users: click here) to see where your state ranks.

A Mexico-U.S. trade war could be triggered with the construction of Trump’s border wall, which he plans to build after signing an executive order in January. The question over who will pay for the wall still exists, but experts believe it’ll result in American taxpayers funding its construction, Forbes reported. There’s also speculation a trade war will ensue (avocados could be really expensive, according to The New York Times), affecting many states.

According to CNN, 6 in 10 Americans oppose Trump’s plan to build a wall along the Mexican border.

Last month, World Trade Center Utah reported that the Trump wall project could affect Utah because of trade issues.

Derek Miller, president and CEO of World Trade Center Utah, told the Deseret News that the Beehive State's exports climbed from $250 million in 2006 to more than $850 million last year. Mexico was the state’s fourth largest trading partner, he noted — behind the United Kingdom, Hong Kong and Canada. Any changes could be harmful to the state's economic status.

“Exporting goods from Utah is really just importing money and growing jobs,” he said on KSL Newsradio's “The Doug Wright Show.”