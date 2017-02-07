• Sen. Peter Knudson, R-Brigham City, is sponsoring a bill to outlaw use of gas chambers for euthanasia at animal shelters. It's the third year in a row that such legislation has been presented to the Utah Legislature.

• A second House committee hearing is scheduled for a bill sponsored by Rep. Mike Noel, R-Kanab, to comply with recent court rulings by defining bigamy as both purporting to marry someone while already married and co-habiting with that person. Last week, the bill was held in committee after three hours of testimony.