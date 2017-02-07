ROY — Gail Larsen never expected that the horse he describes as a gentle family pet would die this way.

"I looked at her and I could see where that bullet had come out of her forehead," Larsen said. "I can't imagine anybody doing that."

Larsen made the discovery Saturday. Police and crime scene investigators arrived at the scene Monday morning. Investigators say it appears the horse was shot twice in the head.

"My 4-year-old great-granddaughter, she loved that horse," Larsen said of the 21-year-old mare named Cinnamon. "She was a real important part of the family."

Larsen's granddaughter, Jamie Larsen Ware, says the news of Cinnamon's loss has been difficult for her and her children.

"It's been tears and crying and prayers for Cinnamon," Ware said. "It's been very difficult at our house."

The Larsens are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

Roy police say they do not have any leads or witnesses.