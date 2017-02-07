SALT LAKE CITY — The LDS Church is creating a new global higher-education program and expanding it to its system of private universities, with current BYU-Idaho President Clark G. Gilbert leaving his post to assume a new commissioner role to oversee it.

The new program and Gilbert's new role was announced in a 10 a.m. Tuesday morning news conference led by President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, second counselor in the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The news conference was held in the Church Office Building and involved President Uchtdorf; Elder Dallin H. Oaks of the church's Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, and Elder Kim B. Clark of the Seventy, who is serving as the Church Commissioner of Education.

Gilbert was joined at the news conference by his wife, Christine, and six of their eight children.

Pres. Uchtdorf represented the First Presidency, while Elder Oaks chairs the church's Executive Committee for Church Education.

The new online education organization will be called BYU Pathway Worldwide. It will have responsibility for all online diplomas and certificates. An estimated 37,000 students are currently enrolled, with that number expected to increase greatly, President Uchtdorf said.

The program will continue to be organized and conducted in LDS institutes and meetinghouses, providing an environment of faith based in the gospel of Jesus Christ, President Uchtdorf said.

Pathway has been able to grow because of the youth and the resources of the church worldwide, he said, calling the Pathway program "a hidden treasure in the Church now is the right time" for increased, worldwide expansion.

Gilbert was named the 16th president of Brigham Young University-Idaho in April 2015. Later Tuesday afternoon at a devotional at the university in Rexburg, Elder Oaks will announce a new BYU-Idaho president.

Gilbert left a Harvard Business School position in 2006 to help create the basis of the Pathway program at BYU-Idaho, later becoming an associate academic vice president overseeing online teaching and Pathway. "He's kind of the father of the Pathway program," President Uchtdorf said.

Between his first tenure at BYU-Idaho and his current service as university president, Gilbert was CEO of Deseret News Publishing Company and Deseret Digital Media.

He graduated from BYU with a bachelors degree in international relations and followed with a masters degree in East Asian studies from Stanford and a doctoral degree in business administration from the Harvard Business School.

"It is a day of hope and encouragement across the church," said Gilbert, echoing the phrase on global education as spoken by President Uchtdorf at both the start and end of his remarks introducing the Pathway expansion and Gilbert.

BYU Pathway Worldwide certainly underscores the opportunities across the globe, Gilbert said. "But it reminds us that there are many members right here at home who didn't think education was something they would be able to access," he added. "BYU Pathway Worldwide opens doors for education and one of the ways it does that is through building confidence."

The Pathway expansion will bless the worldwide church that members and others don't have to come to Rexburg or Provo or Laie to access education opportunities, Gilbert said.

Gilbert paid tribute to his time and experiences at BYU-Idaho, complimenting the university, its faculty, staff and students and the unique spiritual and education environment. "It is not by accident that BYU Pathway is coming out of the institution it came from," he said.

Elder Clark reviewed the creation and intent of the Pathway program, which combines online learning and gatherings at LDS institutes of religion and church meetinghouses. It was created as a three-semester program, where students would take an academic course and a religion course. Pathway didn't require an ecclesiastical endorsement for students like the private universities in Utah, Idaho and Hawaii do, and the low cost $69 a credit hour could be tied to and adjusted for local economic favors in certain international areas.

BYU Pathway Worldwide will be based in Salt Lake City, moving from Rexburg.