The following is the first in a six-part series about Utahns falling in love. These seven true romance stories will hopefully be a fun way to lead up to Valentine's Day.

For 10 days, 21-year-old Howard Field drifted in and out of consciousness in the intensive care unit at McKay Dee Hospital in Ogden, Utah. It was 1972, and the injury to his leg was so serious that multiple surgeries would be needed to repair the damage.

He didn’t know it at the time, but the fact that he’d made it through the first surgery had been deemed miraculous. Field received more than 20 units of blood, and after working on him from midnight until morning, the surgeons were forced to sew him up early because it was doubtful his body could endure more trauma.

The accident had happened a few days before, on the morning after a rainstorm in Lyman, Wyoming. Although Field had been home from his two-year LDS mission for only a few months, he had managed to land a job operating a front-end loader. Because he grew up on a ranch and was comfortable around large equipment, it seemed the perfect way to earn money. And Field needed money to finance taking girls out on dates; something he hadn’t yet gotten around to doing.

That May day, as Field drove his loader onto the highway, he realized something was wrong; the steering mechanism wasn’t reacting properly. Field thought he could muscle the vehicle safely down the road, but gravity took over and the steering unit totally failed. He realized too late that his attempts were fruitless.

The loader careened off the highway and plummeted down a steep embankment. Thrown from the vehicle, Field landed with a jolt in the mud. Within seconds, the tumbling loader rolled on top of him, shoving his body into the muck and crushing his leg. Thankfully, momentum continued the machine’s journey and it rolled away.

A bystander witnessed the accident and ran to assist. More help arrived, and Field was transported to the nearest hospital in Evanston, Wyoming.

The machine had crushed Field’s femur so terribly that the bone had bent backward, yet he unfortunately had maintained a pain-filled consciousness during the entire ordeal. The Evanston emergency room doctors realized their facility didn’t have the resources to treat him, so he was loaded on an ambulance and transported over 70 miles to McKay Dee Hospital. Upon his arrival, he was rushed to the operating room. Although his skin wasn’t broken, the damaged femur had severed the artery and he was bleeding internally.

Mary Carter, 22, a native of Park Valley, Utah, was a registered nurse in the orthopedic wing who was kept appraised of Field’s condition. Once released from the ICU, he was slated to be under her care, if he survived.

Because of sedation, most of the week and a half he spent in the ICU are lost to Field’s memory. He went back to the operating room several times and, when the damage was finally repaired, was moved to the orthopedic wing to begin his long recuperation.

Caring for long-term patients was one of the things Carter was familiar with. These types of patients not only required more than the basic nursing care but, because of their lengthy stays, they were also the ones Carter easily befriended. From what she had heard about him and the amount of time he’d need to stay in her unit, Carter expected to get to know Field very well.

Field entered the orthopedic wing with his leg pinned and weighted in traction. He would have permanent nerve damage for the rest of his life and have to learn to walk again, but at least he was alive. Bedridden, Field passed the time by playing his guitar, lifting hand weights and flirting with Carter, his beautiful nurse.

As his hospital stay lengthened, the feelings Field had for Carter deepened. Carter also knew that what she felt for Field went beyond what she’d felt for other patients. But having their relationship progress was difficult when Field was still bedridden and stuck in the hospital.

It was soon deemed medically necessary to place Field in a full body cast. In order for his leg to heal properly, he needed to be completely immobile, so he was fitted in a body cast and sent home for six weeks to lie in his family room, motionless.

At the prospect of not seeing Carter for so long, Field, the man who hadn’t been on a date in more two years, asked his nurse an important question, “Will you write to me after I leave?”

Carter agreed, and the two began a correspondence.

After the six physical and emotional grueling weeks at home were over, Field returned to McKay Dee, this time as an inpatient in the physical therapy unit. As Field learned to walk again, he and Carter continued their courtship. But now letter-writing wasn’t enough; Field wanted to take Carter on an actual date.

His inpatient status and inability to walk were definite hindrances, but not ones the two let get in their way. They asked for, and received, special permission from his doctors and, with Carter in the driver’s seat, the two were granted a three-hour leave from the hospital. For their first official date, Field took Carter out to dinner and a movie.

By early September, more than three months after his accident, Field was finally able to permanently leave the hospital and return home. He still had a lot of physical recovery to do, but mentally he was great: He had a girlfriend. Since he was still unable to drive, Carter trekked from Utah to Wyoming so the two could continue dating.

Eventually, as Field regained use of his leg, he was able to drive to Utah to continue dating Carter. He proposed and, almost a year after they first met, the two were married on June 1, 1973 in the Ogden LDS Temple.

Currently residents of Fruit Heights, Utah, Howard and Mary Field now have four children and 13 grandchildren. Although Field’s leg still bears the scars from his accident and is almost an inch shorter than the other, he is able to move without pain.

Elizabeth Reid has bachelor's degrees in economics and history. A wife and mother, she loves learning people's love stories and blogs about her own at agoodreid.blogspot.com.