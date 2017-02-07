SALT LAKE CITY — As jury selection begins in the John Swallow trial Tuesday, federal statistics show Utah has had a low level of political corruption the past dozen years.

BYU political science professor Adam Brown analyzed the Department of Justice's Public Integrity Section annual reports on the number of federal, state or local officials (whether elected or appointed) convicted of malfeasance in office. Because more populous states tend to have more elected officials, he used convictions per capita rather than total convictions.

The results posted online at Utah Data Points show Utah averaged 1.4 convictions per million residents from 2002 through 2015, ranking it sixth lowest in the nation. Only Oregon, New Hampshire, Minnesota, South Carolina and Washington did better. Louisiana, South Dakota, North Dakota and Kentucky were the worst.

Brown's analysis came with a couple of caveats. The DOJ's statistics only count convictions in federal court, not state court. Swallow is being tried in state court.

"For that to shuffle these rankings, though, you have to persuade me that the feds are systematically less likely to bring charges in federal court in Utah than elsewhere," Brown wrote.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Salt Lake City recused itself from an investigation into the former Republican attorney general. The case went to the Public Integrity Section but it declined to file criminal charges. State and federal investigators, however, continued to work on the case leading to the charges Swallow now faces.

Brown also noted that the statistics only count the number of convictions with no consideration of the impact of an official's malfeasance.

"If Swallow really did what he's accused of doing, then the scale of his corruption goes far beyond most abuse of office," he wrote.

Swallow is charged with 13 crimes, including racketeering, bribery and money laundering. He could be sentenced up to 30 years in prison if convicted. He pleaded not guilty and has called the charges politically motivated.

Jurors for his trial will be selected from a pool of 200 people who filled out a lengthy questionnaire last month designed to pare down the list to a smaller number. At the request of the Swallow's lawyers, 3rd District Judge Elizabeth Hruby-Mills has not made the questionnaire public, though she said it would be released at some point.

Defense attorneys and prosecutors are expected to question the remaining potential jurors in court on Tuesday. The judge has said she hoped the selection process would not take more than a day.