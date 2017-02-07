Here’s a look at the news for Feb. 7.

Will Betsy DeVos become U.S. Secretary of Education?

The U.S. Senate will vote today on the confirmation of Betsy DeVos as the next education secretary, according to The Washington Post.

But that’s only half the story. Senators remain at a standstill over the issue, with both sides of the aisle expressing worry over DeVos’ background and ability to do the job, TIME reported.

As it stands now, 48 Democratic Senators are likely to vote against DeVos. Two Republicans, Alaska’s Lisa Murkowski and Maine’s Susan Collins, will likely vote against her as well, with 50 other GOPers supporting the potential education secretary, The Washington Post reported.

If the votes end in a 50-50 tie, Vice President Mike Pence will have to make the final vote.

So how does Pence feel about it?

“We’re very confident that Betsy DeVos is going to be the next secretary of education and it’ll be my high honor to cast the deciding vote on the floor of the Senate next week,” Pence said on Fox News Sunday, according to The Washington Post.

‘The damage is done’

Utah's Dee Allen Randall will see between nine and 30 years in the state prison after allegedly running one of the largest con schemes in the history of the Beehive State, according to the Deseret News.

Court documents allege that Randall committed cons on 700 people from 2006 to 2011, asking them to invest in total $72 million in business ventures, the Deseret News reported.

The state seeks at least $36.8 million from the five charges, according to the Deseret News.

Third District Judge Mark Kouris condemned Randall for his actions.

"You have literally ruined a number of people. ... What's been done to them is something our society is not going to stand for. Period."

New bill in the works to remove incapacitated elected officials

Rep. Rebecca Chavez-Houck, D-Salt Lake City, hopes to institute a bill within the year to remove elected officials who may be incapacitated from physical or mental health issues from office, the Deseret News reported.

She said she’d like to file the bill during this year’s legislative session, if possible. If it’s too late to do so, she hopes to start a discussion about the issue with lawmakers, according to the Deseret News.

Chavez-Houck has found issues drafting the bill, since it could infringe on people’s individual rights if they’re incapacitated, the Deseret News reported.

But hopes remains in the former of a West Virginia law, which allows a municipal governing body to pass resolutions that will remove city officials who can’t perform their job due to incompetence or physical ailment, she told the Deseret News.

She said the bill could include calls for petitions, a court ruling and a vote from the governing body.

"Maybe we do all of the above," she said, adding later, "I'm trying to provide a process that's really rigorous because this is such an extraordinary circumstance that you want it very rarely used.”

White House says the media doesn’t cover terrorist attacks

President Donald Trump said Monday that the media refrains from covering some of the most violent terrorist attacks, according to USA Today.

"You’ve seen what happened in Paris and Nice. All over Europe it’s happening. It’s gotten to a point where it’s not even being reported," Trump told military leaders at the U.S. Central Command headquarters in Tampa. "And in many cases, the very, very dishonest press doesn’t want to report it. They have their reasons and you understand that."

And the White House backed up his words with a statement that listed 78 terrorist attacks that the media never fully covered. The list includes terrorist attacks in Paris, Nice, Orlando, Fla., and San Bernardino, and more, according to USA Today.

Media reporters have fought back against the statement.

