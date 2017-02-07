Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James has been a bigtime playmaker during his time with the Cavaliers.

He added to that list of big plays on Monday as he banked in a 3-point shot while fading away in the final seconds of regulation to push the game with the Washington Wizards to overtime.

While the shot from James was impressive, the chest-pass delivered from Kevin Love was also a thing of beauty. Love had 39 points while James dished out 17 assist to go with his 32 points in Cavs' 140-135 victory.