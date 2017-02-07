The Dixie State softball team rallied to complete a doubleheader sweep of Montana State Billings on Monday at Karl Brooks Field.

The Trailblazers (4-0) cruised to an 8-2 victory in game one but found themselves trailing 5-1 midway through game two. Unfazed, DSU rattled off 11 runs, including its second grand slam of the day, in the bottom of the third to help clinch a 13-5 win in five innings.

Game one

Dixie State jumped to a 4-0 lead in the bottom of the first and never looked back. The Trailblazers loaded the bases as Janessa Bassett was hit by a pitch, followed by walks for Josey Hartman and Jessica Gonzalez. Arista Honey made sure DSU took advantage of the bases-loaded situation, blasting the 0-1 pitch over the left field fence for a grand slam.

MSU Billings got a run back in the top of the second on a home run to center field but wouldn’t get any closer.

The Trailblazers added one run in the fifth inning, a Gonzalez solo home run to left field, to take a 5-1 lead. DSU tacked on three more runs in the sixth inning, as Mallory Paulson hit a two-RBI double down the left field line, and Gonzalez recorded a sacrifice fly to center field to push the DSU lead to 8-1.

The Yellowjackets tallied their final run of the game in the seventh on an RBI single to left field, but DSU recorded the final out of the game on the ensuing at-bat to clinch the 8-2 victory.

Gonzalez led the way in game one, going 2-for-2 with a home run, a walk and two RBIs. Honey finished with four RBIs thanks to the grand slam. Brooklyn Beardshear earned the win in the pitcher’s circle to improve to 2-0 on the season, throwing a complete-game with two strikeouts and seven hits allowed.

Game two

After both teams scored a run in the first inning, MSU Billings broke the second game open in the third, scoring four runs on four hits while taking advantage of two DSU errors to take a 5-1 lead.

Dixie State wasted no time making up the deficit. The Trailblazers answered with 11 runs on eight hits, including their second grand slam of the day, and scored just two runs in the inning before MSUB recorded the second out of the inning. But with two outs, DSU was just getting started, scoring nine more runs in the inning, capped by a Bailey Gaffin grand slam down the right field line to push the lead to 12-5.

The Trailblazers got the final run needed to end the game in five innings in the bottom of the fourth on a Bassett RBI single up the middle to push the lead to the final count of 13-5. DSU then retired the MSUB side in order in the top of the fifth, including a spectacular play by Gaffin at second to snare a deflection off the glove of Riley Tyteca at first base and dive into first base to beat the runner for the out, to clinch the victory.

Gaffin led the way in game two, going 2-for-4 with a grand slam and five RBIs, while Bassett went 3-for-4 with two RBIs. Alexis Barkwell earned her first win of the season in the pitcher’s circle after entering the game midway through the third inning. Barkwell allowed just one hit and struck out two in 2.1 innings of work to get the win.

Dixie State will now host the DSU Softball Easton Classic, starting on Thursday and running through Saturday, at the Canyons Softball Complex. The Trailblazers play Colorado State-Pueblo on Thursday, followed by matchups with St. Edward’s and UC Colorado Springs on Friday. The Trailblazers close the week with games vs. Concordia-Portland and Western New Mexico on Saturday.

Keric Seegmiller is Assistant Coordinator of Media Relations at Dixie State University and the Voice of Trailblazer Athletics. Contact him at keric.seegmiller@dixie.edu.