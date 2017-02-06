I saw it, but you know Rudy don’t know enough about football for me to get mad about that. I let that slide.

ATLANTA — What started out as a playful dig at Derrick Favors might become a habit for Rudy Gobert.

As if it weren’t bad enough to have to endure watching his Atlanta Falcons blow a 25-point lead to lose the Super Bowl to the New England Patriots, Favors was jokingly mocked by The Stifle Tower on Twitter Sunday night.

Gobert sent a photo to his Atlanta-bred teammate that depicted the infamous Crying Jordan face on Favors’ body.

“No, he didn’t say anything,” Gobert said in the visitors' locker room Monday after Utah’s 120-95 win over Atlanta. “I think he turned off his phone yesterday and he just stayed in his own bubble.”

Favors did see the tweet.

He just didn’t give Gobert the satisfaction of a response.

“I saw it, but you know Rudy don’t know enough about football for me to get mad about that. I let that slide,” Favors said, smiling. “Rudy, you don’t know what’s going on. You don’t even know the rules to this game. I just let that go. He just likes to tease me. I didn’t let it get to me.”

Gobert hinted that he might’ve been partially responsible for Favors breaking out for 20 points and 10 rebounds against the Hawks.

As for the Crying Jordan/Favors meme?

It might return.

Gobert smiled.

“I’ve got to put it every day now.”

MUCH BETTER: Jazz coach Quin Snyder said he had a chat with Favors before Monday’s game, trying to keep his talented 25-year-old’s spirits up. On Saturday night, Favors seemed dejected, admitted he was frustrated and said he was just trying to get to the offseason healthy.

Two nights later, Favors was back to his old self after a 20-point, 10-rebound outing in a 120-95 thrashing of Atlanta.

“We talked a little bit about it before the game. It requires him to stay upbeat and stay positive and continue to do the things that he’s been successful doing,” Snyder said. “He’s done a great job preparing himself this year. It will come. It’s happening. Just sometimes things don’t happen as quickly as you want. He just can’t get discouraged and frustrated. Keep working and we’ll keep making sure he’s in a good place.”

SADLANTA: The official boxscore listed Monday’s crowd at 13,126, but Philips Arena had far fewer fans in actual attendance a day after the city was stunned by the Falcons’ second-half collapse.

Favors said that didn’t get to him, either.

“I was excited. I was happy they made it. I was a little too young when they first made it,” the 25-year-old said, referring to Atlanta’s appearance in Super Bowl XXXIII in 1999. “I was just happy to finally see an Atlanta team get to a championship game while I’m old enough to remember it.”

Favors isn’t giving up on his Falcons, either.

“Maybe next year,” he said. “Who knows.”

