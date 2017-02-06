We locked down defensively. We forced them into some tough shots. We communicated a lot better. We didn’t give them as many easy looks. Offensively, we were moving the basketball, getting wide-open shots, layups, dunks.

ATLANTA — The mood in Atlanta on Monday, the day after the Falcons suffered a miserable Super Bowl loss, was about as gloomy as the rainy weather.

The Utah Jazz didn’t do anything to improve the city’s disposition.

Beginning a three-game road trip with a bang, the Jazz played a solid game in a 120-95 win over the Hawks in a sparsely attended Philips Arena.

It’s the second blowout of the season for Utah over the Hawks, one of the better defensive teams in the league and one of the best squads in the Eastern Conference. The Jazz tromped over Atlanta 95-68 on Black Friday.

“I’m glad we played well. We’re still figuring things out,” Jazz coach Quin Snyder said, trying to downplay any hyperbole about the impressive win. “We shot the ball well and we moved the ball well, which was good to see.”

Snyder pointed out that his team, which is maintaining the fourth spot in the Western Conference at 33-19, still hasn’t arrived yet. The Jazz, he believes, still have more levels to ascend before getting where they want to be before the playoffs.

And he said that on a night when the Jazz shot a blistering 61.3 percent from the field, including hitting 10 of 26 3s, and scored 66 points in the second half against a top-five NBA defense.

“We haven’t been there yet. We’ve been there in a few spurts, but we’ve got work to do,” Snyder said. “We can pat ourselves on our back for about five seconds and then it’s time to keep going.”

Utah stayed the night in Atlanta and will head out to New Orleans on Tuesday ahead of Wednesday’s game against the Pelicans.

Before the game, Snyder was asked what makes Gordon Hayward and George Hill so dominant and deadly when they’re together on the court. Thanks in part to their stellar showings Monday, the Jazz improved to 18-4 when they both play this season.

“When they’re healthy and together, that’s the best thing,” Snyder said before tipoff. “I wouldn’t call them dominant. I would call them effective.”

In this lopsided victory, the Hayward-Hill combo was nothing short of dominantly effective.

Hayward scored 30 points on 12-of-18 shooting with seven rebounds and five assists, while Hill contributed 22 points with eight assists and four boards.

As a big bonus, the Jazz also benefited from Derrick Favors’ best game of the season. The former Georgia Tech power forward, who’s been struggling, scored 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds while limiting ex-teammate and four-time All-Star Paul Millsap to 14 points and eight boards.

Favors said it was nice to be home, although he didn’t eat any Southern home cooking (something he avoids during the season).

“It was important to me. I just wanted to go out there and just play my game, just play the right way and I just had a good game,” Favors said. “I was being aggressive, taking my shots and just had a good game.”

Hayward noticed a difference in Favors’ game aside from the statistical output.

“He played with an extra little pop in his step and bounce,” Hayward said. “He was good, knocking down his jump shots, had it going in the post as well, crashing offensive rebounds. He was good tonight.”

Utah took a 17-point lead in the first half and seemed to be well on its way to an easy night, but the Hawks rallied to within four by halftime.

The second half was as bad for Atlanta on Monday as it was in Sunday’s Super Bowl. The Jazz outscored the Hawks 37-23 in the third quarter while shooting 16 for 20 and didn’t look back in the fourth quarter.

"We locked down defensively," Hayward said. "We forced them into some tough shots. We communicated a lot better. We didn’t give them as many easy looks. Offensively, we were moving the basketball, getting wide-open shots, layups, dunks."

The Jazz finished with 31 assists compared to just 16 for the Hawks, who fell to 30-22 but held onto the fifth spot in the East.

"We have to play better as a team. The ball doesn't move," Hawks guard Kent Bazemore said. "We had 16 assists tonight. That's not the way we play. We have to move the ball. It helps everything else. They just did what they wanted to do."

EMAIL: jody@desnews.com

TWITTER: DJJazzyJody