Like many, I took issue with President Obama’s use of executive orders to sign the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, but the policy itself was the right thing to do. DACA allowed these young DREAMers to go through the legal process permitting them to live, work and study in this country, and they deserve to continue doing so.

While not a permanent fix, the legislation recently introduced in Congress known as the BRIDGE Act would allow people who received a temporary work permit and deportation relief through DACA to continue living in the United States.

We must create lasting immigration reform and now is the right time to do so. The new administration and Congress have an opportunity to work together to draft comprehensive immigration policy. But in the meantime, I hope that Sen. Hatch will support the BRIDGE Act to temporarily protect DACA recipients from fear of deportation.

Traci Dolphin

Draper