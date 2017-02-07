Sen. Hatch, I was saddened to see you use harsh words about your Senate colleagues as they voice their objection to some of the Cabinet nominees. Where was your disdain at the "abnegation of duty" of the Republican members of Congress when they pledged to block any and all of President Obama's programs? Where was your disdain at the "abnegation of duty" of the Republican Congress in refusing to hold hearings on President Obama's Supreme Court nominee? I had hoped you would be statesmanlike in your high-profile position in this new Congress, but your comments cause division and rancor and make the business of the Senate much more difficult. Moreover, the hypocrisy in criticizing the opposition but not your own party shows contempt for your constituents. Please try to be more moderate in your criticisms and more willing to understand and work with all the other senators to advance the best interest of the nation.

Katherine Reid

Cedar City