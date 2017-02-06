PROVO — In a rare event created by a late schedule change, two LDS apostles are scheduled to speak on the same day this week at the two largest Mormon universities.

Elder Quentin L. Cook will speak Tuesday at a Brigham Young University devotional that begins at 11:05 a.m. Elder Dallin H. Oaks will deliver a devotional address at BYU-Idaho at 2:10 p.m. Both are members of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Apostles rarely speak on the same day at the two schools. It has not happened for at least a decade.

Initially, only Elder Cook was scheduled to speak on Tuesday, at the Marriott Center on BYU's campus. Elder Oaks will speak at the BYU-Idaho Center in place of a faculty member whose devotional address will be rescheduled, according to the school's student newspaper, the Scroll.

Apostles occasionally speak together at the same event at a single school. In 2015, for example, Elder Oaks and President Russell M. Nelson of the Twelve spoke at BYU's graduation ceremonies.

Elder Cook's devotional will be broadcast live on BYUtv, BYUtv.org, KBYU-TV 11, Classical 89 FM and BYU Radio. Elder Oaks' address will be available live at byui.edu and heard live on BYU-Idaho Radio at byui.edu/radio.