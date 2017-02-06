SALT LAKE CITY — Following years of struggling to retain employees and in the wake of four recent suicides by corrections officers, the Utah Department of Corrections is seeking $5.8 million in annual funding to bring wages on par with other facilities in the state.

Department of Corrections representatives presented the plan to create a "career ladder," helping to bring pay in line with other correctional facilities and allow for employees to earn raises as they stay with the department and advance in rank.

The Executive Offices and Criminal Justice Appropriations Subcommittee will consider the request, potentially voting whether to advance it next week.

Rollin Cook, executive director of the Utah Department of Corrections, told the committee Monday that the department offers a starting rate comparable or exceeding those of other correctional facilities, but within just two or three years, officers can make more money in the same roles at virtually any of the county-run facilities in the state.

As more time passes, the gap only continues to widen.

"Basically we become the training ground for all these other agencies," Cook said. "When we start off, we're pretty competitive. Two or three years into someone being at our Department of Corrections, they can jump to Salt Lake County and make $4 more an hour. So why would you stay?"

More than 60 percent of the department's correctional officers have fewer than five years experience, according to the presentation. Twenty-seven percent of correctional officers have only one year of experience.

While some strides have been made through one-time funding provided over the past three years, Cook said not much effort has been put behind correcting the department's pay plan for "six or seven decades," about as long as the Utah State Prison has been in Draper.

Cook said he's not aware of any other correctional or law enforcement agency that doesn't have a career ladder in place. Following work with a consultant, the Department of Corrections has drafted a pay plan that would allow for incremental pay increases each year for 10 years, with more pay available for higher-ranking officers.

When the scale is put in place, employees will be placed at the starting rate for their respective ranks, plus half the time they have been with the department. Therefore, someone who has been with the department for 10 years would be at the five-year tier on the pay plan.

Additionally, the once the new prison is constructed, working conditions will be better for correctional officers, who will no longer work in spaces with fans attached to the ceilings with duct tape. They'll have quality chairs to sit on and functioning air conditioning in employee offices.

"The missing piece is the salaries," Cook said.

Following multiple suicides last year among correctional officers, Cook said the Department of Corrections has been evaluating challenges in the organization. While a peer-support team is in place, a professional team from the Desert Waters Correctional Outreach team was brought in to provide training and insight.

The training is designed to help correctional officers understand the traumatic impacts they may experience because of their jobs, and which they often hide from their spouses and families.

"I have employees that have faced far worse than I've faced," Cook said. "Our organization is trying to go out of its way not only to address the employees' needs, but we'll also be inviting the family members and so on to be able to come to some of these trainings so that they can begin to talk about it."

Questioned about whether the new prison facility will allow the department to operate with fewer officers, thereby leaving more money to go around, Cook said that while the facility will strive to run as efficiently as possible, he does not want savings to come by reducing staff.

Cook pointed to the recent hostage situation at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Delaware where a correctional officer was killed by inmates. Employees and union representatives there said the facility was understaffed at the time.

"I always caution people not to expect to see savings in the amount of staff," Cook said, advocating for direct supervision in the prison to combat a number of crimes and safety concerns.

Several members of the committee voiced their support to fund the pay plan, and for continuing to build on the ongoing appropriation in the next few years.

Rep. Eric Hutchings, R-Kearns, emphasized that the Department of Corrections has been working on a solution to the pay problem for several years.

"We have to solve this problem. It's been something that has been a very obvious, very large, very recognized problem now, literally, for six or seven years," Hutchings said. "Here we are, a decade into this thing, and we're finally coming to a point where we have a viable idea at a rate we can figure out how to afford that can make a really serious impact."