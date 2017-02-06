SALT LAKE CITY — Sexual discrimination is just "one state, one judge and one executive order away" without the passage of the Equal Rights Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, the director of a group pushing for legislative action said Monday.

"It starts here," Chelsea Shields, director of Utah Women Unite, said at a news conference in support of SJR10, a resolution to ratify the amendment sponsored by Sen. Jim Dabakis, D-Salt Lake City.

Shields said Utah has a key role to play in the new fight for the ERA, which fell three states short of the 38 needed to become part of the Constitution, because Arizona and Nevada are "waiting to see what we can do to bring us into the 21st century."

Recent women's marches, including one that attracted thousands to the Utah Capitol on the opening day of the 2017 Legislature, may spur action on the amendment, first proposed in the 1920s and passed by Congress in 1972.

"We know it's been out there forever. That's why it's ridiculous and it needs to pass," Shields said.

The difference, she said, is that so many women around the world turned out for marches held in response to President Donald Trump's inauguration.

"That's why we're so excited and really believe we'll be able to catch the momentum here," Shields said. "We're facing a new world."

Utah rejected the ERA in the 1970s after The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints opposed it as a moral issue and the group that later became the Eagle Forum organized to defeat the amendment.

Dabakis said at the news conference it's time to set aside the past and consider what the amendment actually says: "Equality of rights under the law shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any state on account of sex."

"It's late, it's late, it's late, it's late. It should have happened so long ago," the former Utah Democratic Party chairman said of what he described as spelling out that "both sexes will be treated the same by the law."

Dabakis' resolution, introduced last week, has not been assigned to a committee for a hearing. It calls on Congress to remove the 1982 deadline set for its passage, something that has yet to happen despite a decade of trying by ERA supporters.

Shields said while there has not been "enough agitation at the national level" to lift the deadline, that could change if the amendment is ratified by three states not among the 35 who backed it before.

Cathy Bergstrom, who was just a year old when the ERA failed to pass, said she was shocked to realize it was not already part of the Constitution. Bergstrom said she believes others her age will rally behind it once they find that out.

"It's up to us now to bring that back," she said. "The primary reaction when you say to somebody, 'Does our Constitution protect against sex discrimination?' is, 'Of course it does.'"