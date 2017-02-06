Boys Basketball

Jaxon Brenchley, Ridgeline (Sr.)

This senior Ute commit is coming off a terrific week in which he led the first-year school to a pair of critical victories to move into a tie atop the Region 11 standings.

Brenchley, who played last year at Mountain Crest, scored 20 points and grabbed seven rebounds in a victory over Juan Diego last Wednesday. Two nights later he followed it up with 18 points in a win at Morgan.

“Jaxon continues to benefit from the trust he has in his team and the trust his team has in him as his level of play continues to amp up down the stretch,” said Ridgeline coach Graydon Buchmiller.

Girls Basketball

Brianna White, West (Jr.)

West has won seven of its past eight games and is right in the thick of the Region 2 race thanks in large part to junior Brianna White.

White leads 5A in scoring at 20.3 ppg, and ranks third in the entire state.

In West’s only game last week she scored 19 points and added five rebounds and four steals to lead the Panthers to a 55-44 win over Davis.

“Brianna is an all-around great player and student. She has a 3.9 GPA and works hard on academics and athletes. Her hard work in the offseason to improve her game has contributed to our success as a team,” said West coach Ronnie Stubbs.

Wrestling

Jason Hatch, Delta (Sr.)

This senior wrestler looks to wrap up his high school career with a second individual state championship later this week.

Hatch, who is 39-7 this season including a title at the 2A division meet last week at 160 pounds, won the 2A state title as a sophomore and then was a runner-up as a junior last year.

“Jason has been a stalwart on our team since his ninth grade year. He has always been a wrestler we could count on, especially in big matches. His unorthodox style is very exciting to watch. This year his leadership has been key to our success,” said Delta coach Jason Thomas.

Boys Swimming

Ryan Bunn, Hurricane (So.)

Bunn heads into this week’s 3A state tournament peaking at just the right time.

At the Region 9 championships last week, this Hurricane sophomore swam the 100 fly in a time of 54.25, the best mark in 3A this season.

"Sometimes you get really talented athletes, and sometimes you get athletes who work hard and enjoy what they do. When you are lucky enough to get all of that on one athlete, you get Ryan Bunn,” said Hurricane coach Dani Caldwell. “His success in his high school swimming career is a direct result of his work ethic, attitude and talent applied daily. I am grateful to be a part of his coaching team."

Bunn also owns the best time in 3A in the 500 free, a time of 5:03.93 he posted in early January.

Girls Swimming

Alexa Walters, Sky View (Sr.)

Heads into this week’s 5A state meet coming off a very strong showing at the Region 1 championships.

She won the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:07.13, the best time in 5A this high school season and the third best time over all classifications.

“Alexa is one of the most determined swimmers we have. She's always focused and willing to do what she can to improve, which is something that many of her teammates have noticed. She's a very sincere and empathetic teammate to everyone she swims with and continues to set an example for everyone around her,” said Sky View coach Marcus Singleton.

“Not only is her work ethic outstanding, but she's a wonderful friend to others. The team has grown very close this season and I can see how much she, along with the rest of the team, has grown. She's put in great work and I am very proud of how she is finishing up this season.”

Walters also ranks in the top 10 in 5A this year in the 50 free.