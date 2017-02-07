The vital role of ensuring accountability in state government falls to those offices responsible for conducting audits of agency functions and, in recent weeks, those offices have been earning their keep. So far this year the State Auditor’s Office has exposed evidence of managerial malfeasance at the state’s largest fire department and at the Utah League of Cities and Towns. Separately, the office of the Legislative Auditor General has turned up problems in the operations at an agency in the justice system and at the office that investigates workplace discrimination.

Without these kinds of investigative efforts, cases of waste and wrongdoing — large and small — would go unnoticed. Agencies not performing well would sloppily trudge along without the public being any the wiser. Competent and transparent government can’t happen without the oversight of auditors whose work, while essential, may not be particularly glamorous.

On Monday, state lawmakers criticized the recent audit of the University of Utah athletics department. Yet, the disapproval was not aimed at the auditors, but rather at the policymakers who called for the audit. “I don’t think the audit should have been called for, but it was,” said Sen. Evan Vickers, R-Cedar City. “I think our auditors did an excellent job. They were very professional in their approach.”

The State Auditor’s Office is responsible for routine financial audits of departments, agencies, colleges and universities on an annual basis. It also conducts performance audits to make sure programs and operations are running smoothly, and it may undertake special project audits as a result of a formal request by an agency, or even as a result of a tip from the public. The current auditor, John Dougall, has proven to be particularly dogged when it comes to exposing evidence of bad practices. Now in his second term, his office has an impressive list of audits opening the window to previously undisclosed problems. Among them: misuse of credit cards at the state Dairy Commission; questionable use of expense accounts at a government-run insurance co-op, and embezzlement at the state Schools for the Deaf and Blind. In that case, a former employee recently entered a guilty plea to criminal charges emanating from the audit.

Most recently, the Salt Lake County Council took the auditor’s recommendation to press for a criminal investigation into allegations of misuse of public money by the former chief and deputy chief of the Unified Fire Authority.

Not far from the State Auditor’s Office on Capitol Hill is the office of the Legislative Auditor General, whose duties include providing lawmakers with information to promote government accountability. The office recently discovered that the office responsible for looking into cases of employment discrimination has an abnormally low rate of validating claims, which auditors said could lead to a lack of public confidence. Separately, legislative auditors found ways the court system could be more efficient in deciding which inmates should be put in jail and which should be allowed to remain free before appearing in court. The audit found one in four defendants miss scheduled court appearances and that lapses in overseeing pre-trial processes are a contributing factor.

Of course, there’s always room for improvement, and auditors and their offices should never be exempt from the same scrutiny that they provide other state agencies and departments.

We have said before that the Utah Sports Commission is one area which deserves added oversight and transparency. An audit could be an effective means of ensuring state funds are used judiciously in this area.

Although auditors do not have the authority to bring legal charges, their work often sets the stage for reforms or even civil and criminal prosecutions. From the perspective of agency heads, finding oneself under the auditor’s microscope is not always a pleasant experience. From the perspective of citizens interested in good government, auditors have an essential role that we’ve recently seen can shed necessary light on how public entities go about their business with tax-payer dollars.