Hogle Zoo volunteer Mikalann Miller holds a tortoise as Angie Quiroz touches it during the grand opening of a new TURN Community Services Day Program and Learning Center in South Salt Lake on Monday. The program provides a daily “home base” for people with developmental disabilities to learn new skills, socialize, and explore the community together. Adventures include trips to events and locations such as museums, festivals and recreation centers, and outdoor activities like hiking, skiing, snow shoeing and fishing. Activities at the building include explorations in visual arts, music, dancing and storytelling, and learning about history, science and culture. TURN Community Services is a Utah nonprofit organization founded by parents in 1973 to create alternatives to institutions for their children and other family members with disabilities. In 43 years, TURN has grown to serve more than 810 individuals in 15 Utah counties, offering a full range of residential, day, employment, summer camp, family support and respite services.