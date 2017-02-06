Junior opposite Ben Patch was named the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation/Molten Player of the Week, the league announced Monday.

Patch led No. 4 BYU men’s volleyball to a series sweep against then-league leading No. 2 UCLA last week.

In a five-set thriller on Friday, he led both teams with a season-high 28 kills, more than double the amount of any other player on the court. He also hit at a .422 clip, had three blocks and added a career-high-tying 11 digs, also the most for either team, for just his second career double-double.

Then, in a sweep on Saturday, Patch had a match-high 13 kills while adding four digs, just one shy of the match high. During the week, he collected 5.13 kills per set on a .435 clip while also adding 1.88 digs per set.

This is Patch's first MSPF weekly honor of the season and fourth of his career.

Royce Hinton is the men's and women's volleyball sports information director for BYU Athletic Communications.