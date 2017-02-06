Riding a 3-0 win streak at home, BYU men’s tennis will take on in-state rival Utah in the Deseret First Credit Union Duel on Thursday before playing Boise State on the road Saturday.

Utah (6-1, 0-0 Pac-12) picked up wins against Denver, Northern Arizona and Montana State this weekend and remains undefeated at home. The Cougars (5-3, 0-0 WCC) beat the Utes, 5-2, last season in Salt Lake City as Jeremy Bourgeois clinched the match over Jamey Swiggart in three sets at No. 5 singles.

Boise State (1-6, 0-1 MWC) fell to Northwestern and Harvard last weekend in Chicago. Last season, BYU upset No. 59 Boise State, 4-0, at home after Keaton Cullimore sealed the Cougars’ win with a three-set victory over Toby Mitchell at second singles.

The matchup against Utah will be held on Thursday, Feb. 9, at 5:30 p.m. MST, at the BYU indoor tennis courts with free admission. There will be free pizza, and BYU football quarterback Tanner Mangum will sign autographs between doubles and singles matches. The first 100 fans will receive free t-shirts. Fans will also be entered into a drawing for a football signed by BYU football players and coaches, as well as other prizes and giveaways.

Saturday’s match begins at 6 p.m. MST, and will be played at the Appleton Tennis Center in Boise, Idaho. Results will be posted to the men's tennis schedule page.

Sydney Jorgensen is the men's tennis SID at Brigham Young University. Contact her at tennis_sid@byu.edu