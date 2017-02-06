SALT LAKE CITY — In a tight room fit for team meetings and presentations, a Spotify playlist of “Jock Jams” plays hype songs like John Cena’s theme music and the “Rocky” theme song. Banners and stickers commonly seen at football parties and gatherings hang on the walls. Millennials pace around dressed in official referee gear.

This isn’t a private party in a downtown office building to commemorate the Super Bowl. It’s the Ad Bowl, an annual event hosted by advertising agency Richter7, 150 S. State.

At the Ad Bowl, some of the state’s top advertising executives gather and vote on their favorite Super Bowl commercials from the day before.

The experts — dressed in a mix of football jerseys, shirts, ties and casual wear — raise their own paddles, like a silent auction, to place their votes on a 1 to 7 scale, with seven being the highest ranking.

Audi’s commercial “#DrivePrincess” — where a narrator questions what he's going to tell his daughter about the world as she drives in a box car competition — took home the top prize of the Most Valuable Ad Award from Sunday's Super Bowl.

Meanwhile, Avocados from Mexico’s “#AvoSecrets," in which a secret society debates whether or not to keep nutrition facts about avocados under wraps, snagged the Best Low Budget Award; and Mobile Strike’s “Arnold Schwarzenegger One-Liners” (literally a commercial of "The Celebrity Apprentice" star reciting his famous one-liners while bombing helicopters) took the Celebrity Sack Award for the worst use of a celebrity in a commercial.

Kia’s “Hero’s Journey” won the vote for the Championship Chuckle Award, and for good reason. It showed comedic actress Melissa McCarthy falling off trees, getting bounced out of a boat by a whale and being chased by a rhino all to save the environment.

Wix.com's “Restaurant Brawl” was victorious for the Illegal Use of Money Award, meaning the ad used too much money for its lackluster commercial, which included actor Jason Stathem destroying a restaurant.

Turbo Tax’s “Humpty Falls” — where the cracked egg king, Humpty Dumpty, gets medical treatments — and KFC’s “Colonel vs. Colonel” — where two versions of Colonel Sanders, one of whom is gold, battle over the better type of chicken sandwich — fumbled with their awards, winning the Creative Fumble Award and Should Have Punted Award, respectively.

Richter7 President Tim Brown said he was surprised that the Audi award won the top spot. He said he expected the Kia commercial or the Journeyto84.com commercial to take the top prizes.

Still, Brown said these awards tell us something about how we interpret and watch advertisements.

“It’s the Oscars of the advertising world. It’s the Academy Awards. It’s the biggest stage up there. You get the biggest audience,” he said. “Advertising is all about getting eyeballs on to sell your paper, your product, your services and get known. This is the place to be. So if you do it, and you do it well, you see your goals accomplished, you see your sales increase if that’s your goal.”

Brown said he came up with the idea 22 years ago. He thought it would be a fun experiment to take away the football game and vote on various commercials.

“It’s crazy,” he said.

Brown said the competition has changed over the years, but the award categories have stayed the same.

“We used to have to roll in a TV and plug in the VHS tapes,” he said. “Now,” he pauses and points at a football party sticker that sticks to a white board, “we have banners.”

Kickoff occurred at 12:10 p.m. Monday. For 35 minutes, the group listened and watched 30 ads before a halftime where those in attendance could grab more food. At 1:30 p.m., the awards were finally handed out.

Advertisements proved to be unique in 2017. It cost more than $5 million per ad for Super Bowl LI, according to SuperBowlAds.com. Some major advertisement heavy hitters like Doritos didn’t even include an ad this year.

Here’s a breakdown of the winners by category, complete with a tweet from Richter7 that announces the decision.

1. Most Valuable Ad Award

Audi "#DrivePrincess"

2. Best Low Budget Award

Avocados from Mexico’s “#AvoSecrets”

3. Celebrity Sack Award

Mobile Strike’s “Arnold Schwarzenegger One-Liners”

4. Championship Chuckle Award

Kia’s “Hero’s Journey”

5. Illegal Use of Money Award

Wix.com “Restaurant Brawl”

6. Creative Fumble Award

Turbo Tax’s “Humpty Falls”

7. Should Have Punted Award.

KFC’s “Colonel vs. Colonel.”

