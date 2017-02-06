SALT LAKE CITY — New York Times best-selling author J.D. Vance will join Utah Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox for a discussion on politics and poverty at 6 p.m. Thursday at Weber State University’s Shepherd Union Ballroom.

The event, which is free and open to the public, will explore Vance’s experiences as outlined in the book “​Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis,” including growing up in an economically devastated Appalachia country and the experience of “overcoming the odds” to graduate from Yale Law School.

“When​ I first read ​‘Hillbilly Elegy,’ I couldn’t help but recognize that J.D.’s experiences closely parallel my own growing up in rural Utah,” Cox said in a statement. “My hope is that this discussion will be inspiring to those seeking honest solutions to critical issues like intergenerational poverty, homelessness, disadvantaged youth and the impacts of facing economic depression in rural areas.”