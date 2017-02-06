SALT LAKE CITY — The United Way of Salt Lake announced it will honor three individuals and one organization with its United for Change Changemaker award.

The honorees, who will be recognized during a breakfast on March 16, are Kurt Micka, executive director of Utah Partners for Health; state Sen. Ann Millner, R-Odgen; Kearns High School Principal Maile Loo; and Silicon Slopes’ Startup Santa program.

“These individuals and organizations exemplify the passion, long-term commitment, generosity, hands-on involvement and collaboration necessary to shift ideas to action,” Bill Crim, president and CEO of United Way of Salt Lake, said in a statement. “By collaborating with United Way and many others to address our community’s toughest issues, these Changemakers have multiplied the effects of positive change and have made Utah a better place to live.”

Micka is being recognized for his and his team’s efforts to provide health care for those in need.

Millner, a former president at Weber State University, is noted for her helping craft key education policy initiatives in the Senate.

Loo, who for the last 18 years has served as principal at some of the most diverse schools in the state, is being honored for helping change the odds for thousands of students by emphasizing increased graduation rates and college readiness.

Silicon Slopes, a nonprofit that exists to empower Utah entrepreneurs, is being honored for its literacy campaign aimed at children living in low-income families. Last year, the Startup Santa effort engaged 90 companies in donating 88,000 books across the state.