Dixie State head women’s soccer coach Kacey Bingham has announced the program’s 2017 signing class, which includes the signing of 13 prep players to National Letters of Intent and one junior college mid-year transfer.

Ten of the 13 high school players hail from Utah, including Zoe Clark (F; Logan, Utah/Logan HS), Kelsey Cook (MF; American Fork, Utah/American Fork HS), Samantha Draxler (D; Farmington, Utah; Viewmont HS), Savannah Hill (D; Orem, Utah/Orem HS), McKenna Kondel (MF; Highland, Utah/Lone Peak HS), Breesa Nawahine (MF/F; Lehi, Utah/Skyridge HS), Tori Page (F/MF; Centerville, Utah/Viewmont HS), Jada Sheets (MF/D; Ogden, Utah/Ogden HS), Brooklyn Vogelsberg (F; American Fork, Utah/American Fork HS) and Malaree Weller (D; Lehi, Utah/Lehi HS).

In addition, two more signees are from Nevada, Victoria Bravo (F; Las Vegas, Nevada/Silverado HS) and Darian Laszlo (F/D; Henderson, Nevada/Foothill HS), while Whitley Johns (F; Gilbert, Arizona/Campo Verde HS) and junior college transfer Jamie Iurato (F; Mesa, Arizona/Heritage Academy/Oklahoma/Paradise Valley CC) are from Arizona.

“Our 2017 incoming class is an all-star group made up of good soccer players, good students and great individuals,” Bingham said. “We really think this is a special recruiting class. Our biggest need for this class was going to be attacking players.

“We relied a lot on [returning senior] Darian McCloy to carry our offense last year. With her leading the attack and the strong attacking players we have coming in we have high expectations when it comes to being an attacking powerhouse. We also lost some key players in defensive roles. We are counting on this class to come in and make an impact on our program.”

Iurato, who originally signed at the University of Oklahoma out of high school, led Paradise Valley CC (25-0-1) to the 2016 NJCAA national championship and earned first-team NJCAA All-America honors. Last season, she led the NJCAA Division I ranks in goals scored (48) and game-winning goals (11) and finished second nationally in points (103). Iurato also played one season at the University of Oklahoma in 2013, where she appeared in 16 matches with three starts for the Sooners and tallied two goals and one assist.

“Jamie is coming to us after spending two years with some very good teams where she has been a key to those programs success,” Bingham said. “She is a true competitor who isn't satisfied unless she's scoring goals. When she's in front of the goal it's going to be dangerous.”

Bravo was a four-year varsity starter at Foothill HS, where she served as team captain and helped lead the Falcons to the 2016 Nevada state championship. She earned the FHS scholar athlete award and will graduate with an advanced honors diploma.

“Tori is another skillful forward we are adding. She will score goals from being scrappy and never giving up on a play,” said Bingham. “She is great with the ball at her feet and can be very crafty.”

Clark was a two-time all-state selection at Logan HS, where she helped lead the Grizzlies to a Utah 3A title. In addition, she was part of five Utah state club title winning teams with the La Roca club team.

“Zoe is a big strong forward who brings a lot of presence when she plays,” Bingham said. “She will find ways to score goals that are so unpredictable. She understands the tempo and pace at the top levels.”

Cook was a three-time all-region and Deseret News all-state pick at American Fork HS, earning second-team honors in 2015 and first-team accolades in 2016. She was a four-year letter winner and three-year starter for the Cavemen, and she was named region MVP as a team captain in her senior season.

“Kelsey will compliment our midfield very well,” Bingham said. “She is so calm and composed. This is a player who very rarely turns the ball over.”

Draxler earned four varsity letters and was a three-year starter at Viewmont HS, where she was the Vikings’ team co-captain and earned first-team all-region honors last season.

“Sam comes in as a left defender. She is a strong hard-working player who is fantastic in the air,” Bingham said. “She is someone who commits to something and is always trying to better herself.”

Hill earned 4A all-state honors at Orem HS, for which she was a four-year varsity starter and three-year captain for the Tigers. She also earned team MVP honors three times.

“Savannah will join the team as a central defender,” said Bingham. “She knows how to control her back line and knows how to make that tackle. She makes everything she does look easy.”

Johns earned first-team all-section and all-division honors at Camp Verde HS as a junior and was the section’s top goal scorer. She was also ranked in the top 10 in goals scored on her U17 and U18 Farwest Region league club team.

“Whitley is the definition of a power forward — she is strong and fast,” Bingham said. “She loves to take on defenders [one-on-one] and is an out-right goal scorer. She will be hard for other teams to deal with.”

Kondel played three seasons at Lone Peak HS, where she helped the Knights to two region titles and a Utah 5A state runner-up finish in 2014. She also played one season as a freshman at Timpanogos HS, where she was part of Utah 4A state championship winning team. Kondel she was a three-time second-team all-region selection and set the LPHS assists record last season.

“McKenna is a central midfielder whose biggest strength will be helping our team keep position,” Bingham said. “She handles pressure well and is very soccer smart. She will help us keep organized and productive.”

Laszlo earned three varsity letters in soccer at FHS and also played for the Heat FC 99 club team in the ECNL.

“Darian is player we expect to come in and compete right away,” Bingham said. “She will be a great addition to the team. She is smart, technical and can play multiple positions for us. She has speed that makes her dangerous in the attack and in the defense.”

Nawahine was a four-year varsity letter winner at Skyridge HS, where she led the Falcons in scoring and earned team MVP and first-team all-region honors. She earned honorable mention all-state accolades and helped lead SHS to the Utah 4A state playoffs in the program’s first season.

“Breesa will join the team as an attacking player. She can be dangerous anywhere in the attack from midfield, wing or forward,” said Bingham. “She is technically very strong, good at taking players on and can serve the ball with both feet.”

Page was a three-sport athlete at Viewmont HS, earning four varsity letters in soccer, and she lettered in basketball and track and field. She was a three-year starter and a two-year captain for the Vikings, and was the team’s top scorer and MVP. Page also played for the Forza Futbol Club and Celtic Storm club teams.

“We are excited to get another Page sister back on the roster. Her sister, Kristin, was here my first year as head coach,” said Bingham. “Tori is an amazing athlete. She has good size, strength, pace and on top of all that an extremely good soccer player. She can bounce between midfield and the top line for us.”

Sheets led Ogden HS in scoring last season and played for the La Roca Premier FD club team for seven years, which she helped lead to four Utah State cup championships and a national championship semifinal finish.

“Jada is the type of player you can put all over the field,” Bingham said. “She played defense for her club team, but we’ve also liked watching her in the midfield and in the top line. She’s very clean on the ball and overall a great soccer player.”

Vogelsberg earned four varsity letters in soccer at American Fork HS and was a two-time second-team all-state pick and first-team all-valley honoree as a senior.

“Brooklyn is an exciting player to watch. She’s quick, fast and aggressive,” said Bingham. “We love the energy she will bring to our top line.”

Weller was a four-year starter and a team captain at Lehi HS and earned multiple all-state awards for the Pioneers. She also serves as the LHS senior class president and played for the Premiere soccer club.

“Malaree is another defender we are excited to add and we see her competing as an outside defender for us,” said Bingham. “We really like her ability to attack out of the back. She’s a very mature player.”

Steve Johnson is the Associate Athletic Director for Media Relations and Collegiate Licensing at Dixie State University. For more DSU Athletics news, please visit www.dixieathletics.com and follow Dixie State on Twitter at @DixieAthletics.