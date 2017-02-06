There are a lot of contenders and that makes the race exciting.

Dozens of school buses from across the state will arrive at Utah Valley University this week, and their arrival will signify the start of the event that prep wrestlers have worked so hard towards for the past few months, if not most of their lives. When said buses pull to a stop in the parking lot at the UCCU Center, it will mean that the State Championships have begun.

Starting Wednesday, Feb, 8, and going through Saturday, Feb. 11, each classification, from 1A to 5A, will pit their best wrestlers against one another, in an attempt to determine which prep star deserves to be a champion.

“It is incredible," Wasatch head coach Wade Discher said. “There are a lot of contenders and that makes the race exciting.”

Discher's sentiments, while directed at the 4A classification, aptly describes the state championships as a whole.

When the action begins on Wednesday, the spotlight will be on wrestlers in 5A and 4A. Two programs, Layton and Pleasant Grove, stand well above the rest in 5A, as evidenced by their team performances in the Dual State championship.

The Vikings are the defending state champions, and they will look to Cole Zorn, Derek Fisher, Maika Tauteoli and Brandon Closson, among others, to bring home yet another state title.

The Lancers counter with defending champion Terrell Barraclough, as well as state placers Dalton Stutzman, Tanner Benedict and Austin Clem.

“Winning the (Dual State Championship) was a really good stepping stone for us,” Layton head coach John Fager said. “We have put in a lot of work over a lot of years. To finally get a state title. We just want to keep it going, and hope to get another title in the individual state championship.”

Fager added that winning the title this week will be a challenge.

“I don’t think anyone can expect to beat Pleasant Grove. We expect to compete. If the chips fall where they fall, then we win.”

The competition in 4A will be no less fierce. The Wasps, coming off their second straight Dual State championship, are the favorites, but the championship will not come easily.

“Between the wrestlers from Payson, Maple Mountain, Uintah and Box Elder... it’ll be a dogfight,” said Discher.

Wasatch is led by their five returning state champions, Trevor Cluff, Corbin Smith, Jakob Discher, Ritchie Heywood, and Zak Kohler, while Payson’s Chayce Loveless, Maple Mountain’s Brandon VanTassell, Uintah’s Garrett Ricks, and Box Elder’s Brock Hardy all will have a significant say in the proceedings.

“It’s definitely exciting,” Discher said of the state championships. “We have worked for this all year and we are starting to wrestle the best we have all season. We just need to go out and compete.”

Beginning Friday, wrestlers from 1A through 3A will embark on their own journey to claim a state title.

Chief among the programs in 3A are the defending champion Bear River Bears. The Bears return four state champions from last season's competition, including Holden Richards, Cooper Skinner, Josh Madsen and Kaygen Canfield.

The primary foe for the defending champs will surely be Juab. The Wasps return three state champions of their own in Ashton Seely, Joey Aagard and Gentry Warner.

“Basically it is almost guaranteed to be the same tournament as it was last year, “Juab coach Joel Holman said. “Neither us nor Bear River graduated a single champion from last season. The guys we have, our three returning champions and our other placers, have to step up if we are going to win the title”

The battle in 2A looks to be a three-way battle between the defending champion South Summit Wildcats, their North Summit rivals, and the historically great Delta Rabbits.

“North Summit returns the most individual champions, but South Summit is the defending champions and has a little bit more depth,” said Delta head coach Jason Thomas. “It’ll be a competitive tournament.”

Delta returns three champions in Brady Poulsen, Brett Walker, and Tanner Shields, while the Wildcats bring back their own champ in Broughton Flygare. As for the Braves, well, they bring back three champions of their own in Jaxon Cole, Randin Pentz and Taten Ringel.

Not to be ignored or forgotten are the wrestlers in 1A. Altamont and Duchesne High School’s lead the way in a classification that saw only one champion from last year's tournament graduate.

The result is a collection of wrestlers that are quite familiar with one another, and that familiarity is sure to breed fierce competition.

Altamont returns four state champs: Hunter Thacker, Danny Thompson, Wyatt Jessen, and McKay Foy, as does Duchesne with David VanTassel, Steven Skewes, Gatlin Thompson, and Stockton Moat.

The championship may be decided by the efforts and successes of wrestlers not from those two schools, including Monticello’s Zac Musselman, Panguitch’s Jonah Shope and Wayne’s Tava’e Pei.

