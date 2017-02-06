PROVO — Slow starts have been plaguing BYU lately.

In the Cougars' last three games, they have scored 28 points or less in the first half. At halftime, they trailed by six at Santa Clara, 16 to Gonzaga and six against Portland. BYU lost two of those three games.

The Cougars were able to beat last-place Portland at home Saturday, 73-62, thanks to closing out the game with a dominating 18-1 run.

So why has BYU been struggling in the first half and playing better in the second?

“I don’t really have an answer for that,” said coach Dave Rose. “We make adjustments at halftime. I think their effort is good.”

Against Portland, Rose attributed his team’s struggles, in part, to coming off an emotional loss to No. 1 Gonzaga.

“They were really trying to find that same emotion we had the other night. It was just a little bit off and that kind of put everything off,” Rose said. “You’ve got to have a couple of guys lead out, which we did, then you have to get some help from the bench, which we did and we ended up being able to win the game.

"I do believe this, and I’ve said it forever, every game you have a game plan and not every game the plan is what allows you to be successful," Rose continued. "Sometimes you have to change things up in the middle of the game because things aren’t going as the plan is drawn up. Sometimes with a younger group, they might get a little bit more comfortable and a little more confidence the more they play in a game and get to read the personnel and what’s happening.”

The Cougars visit Pepperdine Thursday (9 p.m., MST, ESPNU).

WIN NO. 300: Rose earned his 300th career victory Saturday. After the game, he expressed his gratitude to his current and former players and current and past members of his coaching staff and the administration.

He also paid tribute to “all of the unsung guys that no one ever hears about,” mentioning equipment manager Steve Bushman, athletic trainer Rob Ramos, basketball office secretary Aubrey Reeves and strength and conditioning coach Erick Schork.

Rose explained that they take “the brunt of things that don’t go well and just come back and support us and support the players. I’m just grateful to all the people who have helped along the way.”

MIKA, AWARD FINALIST: Last Friday, sophomore forward Eric Mika was named one of 10 finalists for the 2017 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award, along with Gonzaga’s Przemek Karnowski.

Mika is averaging 20.6 points and 9.7 rebounds this season.

“That’s a tremendous honor to get to this point. You talk about the top 10 centers in the country, there’s no question that he belongs in that conversation,” Rose said of Mika. “Hopefully he can continue to play well … I think the most important thing for Eric is that he continue to improve and work hard. As long as he can stay in there, he’ll be in there for us because we really need that post presence. It’s become something that we depend on both offensively and defensively.”