Dixie State junior forward Lisa VanCampen has been named Pacific West Conference Women’s Basketball Defender of the Week, the conference announced Monday.

VanCampen led Dixie State to wins over BYU-Hawaii and Chaminade, marking the first consecutive wins for the Trailblazers this year. She averaged 6.5 points and 10.5 rebounds per game, and 15 of her 21 rebounds came on the defensive side. She had 11 rebounds and a career-high two blocks against BYU-Hawaii, and 10 rebounds and two steals against Chaminade. She has recorded double-digit rebounds in three of her last four games.

The award marks the first PacWest weekly honor for the Trailblazers this season.

Dixie State closes its five-game homestand on Saturday, hosting No. 7 California Baptist at 5 p.m., inside the Burns Arena.

