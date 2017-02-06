DRAPER — Two people were arrested and two young children were taken into protective custody after police found them living in deplorable conditions.

On Friday, Draper police served a search warrant at 12379 S. Relation St. (1565 East). Two children, ages 3 and 4, were found sleeping on the floor of what was described by officers as a "shed" or a "cabin" on the property, according to a Salt Lake County Jail report.

"The living quarters were deplorable. This was a small shack on the property which was filthy," the report states.

Drugs and drug paraphernalia was found near the children, including meth and marijuana. There was a fire burning in a fireplace with hot embers falling on the carpeted floor and smoke filling the room because of poor ventilation, according to the report.

"The county health department responded and closed the shack to occupancy, unfit for people to live in," the report states.

Catherine Lucile Coley, 50, who also lived in the shed, was arrested for investigation of child endangerment, as well as outstanding drug-related warrants.

Coley's son, Benjamin Joseph Doyle, 27, who sleeps in a trailer on the property, was arrested for investigation of child endangerment and drug paraphernalia. In addition to drug paraphernalia in the trailer, it "was also filthy and unfit for people to inhabit," the report states.

The children were initially taken into protective custody and later turned over to other relatives, according to police.

The investigation began after detectives received tips from neighbors.