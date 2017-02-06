Daniel Sintim-Aboagye struggled balancing the demands of a career in professional soccer with activity in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, according to an article from Mormon Newsroom.

After receiving promptings, reading the Book of Mormon, talking with the missionaries and seeing his younger brother Timothy serve, Sintim-Aboagye began to consider serving a mission himself.

“Six months later when he went to Manchester to pick Timothy up to bring him home at the end of his mission, the mission president told Daniel that he would go on a mission, and he would come to the England Manchester mission,” reads the article.

Even though he was 25 and heavily involved in his sport, Sintim-Aboagye gave up soccer and prepared to serve. In accordance with the mission president’s prediction, Daniel Sintim-Aboagye received his call to serve in the England Manchester Mission.

Read the full article here.

bfacer@deseretdigital.com