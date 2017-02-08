No. 3 BYU men’s volleyball hits the road again this week, traveling to Los Angeles to take on USC for one match Friday night.

Last time out

The Cougars (9-2, 4-1 MPSF) swept the season series against then-No. 2 UCLA, first in five sets on Friday and then in a sweep on Saturday. Ben Patch led the way with a combined 41 kills on a .435 attack percentage and 15 total digs.

USC

BYU faces off against USC (3-8, 2-6 MPSF) on Friday, Feb. 10, at 7 p.m. PST, at the Galen Center. The Cougars lead the overall series history, 36-13, but are just 13-9 when facing the Trojans on the road. BYU won both matches last year at home in sweeps. USC upset UC Irvine on the road last week before falling at home to UC San Diego.

Additional information

Friday’s match will be streamed live on the Pac-12 website. Links to the video feed and live stats can be found on the BYU men’s volleyball schedule page.

Royce Hinton is the men's and women's volleyball sports information director for BYU Athletic Communications.