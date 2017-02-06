Junior opposite Ben Patch has been named the FloVolleyball Player of the Week, the organization announced Monday.

Patch led No. 4 BYU men’s volleyball to a series sweep against then-league leading No. 2 UCLA last week.

In a five-set thriller on Friday, he led both teams with a season-high 28 kills, more than double the amount of any other player on the court. He also hit at a .422 clip, had three blocks and added a career-high-tying 11 digs (also the most for either team) for just his second career double-double.

Then, in a sweep on Saturday, Patch had a match-high 13 kills while adding four digs, just one shy of the match high. On the week, he collected 5.13 kills per set on a .435 clip while adding 1.88 digs per set.

This is the first weekly award of the season for Patch and BYU men’s volleyball.

Royce Hinton is the men's and women's volleyball sports information director for BYU Athletic Communications.