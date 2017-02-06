It’s possible that Super Bowl Ll will go down as the greatest football championship game in history.
NFL.com called it the “greatest Super Bowl yet.” Meanwhile, USA Today’s For The Win blog published five reasons why it “was the best Super Bowl ever.” One San Diego Union-Tribune opinion writer said the “greatest coach, QB produce greatest Super Bowl.”
ESPN, Yahoo! Sports and the Chicago Tribune all said similar things.
The game astounds these media organizations because it featured the largest comeback in a Super Bowl game in history. The New England Patriots, at one point down 28-3, marshaled a comeback that eventually led to a 34-28 overtime win, clinching the franchise’s fifth Super Bowl title.
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady made history as well, winning a record fifth Super Bowl (the first quarterback to do so) and his fourth Super Bowl MVP award, according to BBC.
So, yeah, history.
As you might imagine, Twitter was all over this event, sharing its disbelief about the comeback and the victory throughout the night.
People compared the Super Bowl to the 2016 election, especially since the Falcons ran up the score and seemed unreachable.
People compared the game to other sports, too.
Falcons fan sweated it out as the Pats made their comeback. And, as the results show, it didn’t turn out well for the ATL.
Lady Gaga received some Twitter praise for her halftime show, too.
President Donald Trump and his family were happy with the Pats win.