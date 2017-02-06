It’s possible that Super Bowl Ll will go down as the greatest football championship game in history.

NFL.com called it the “greatest Super Bowl yet.” Meanwhile, USA Today’s For The Win blog published five reasons why it “was the best Super Bowl ever.” One San Diego Union-Tribune opinion writer said the “greatest coach, QB produce greatest Super Bowl.”

ESPN, Yahoo! Sports and the Chicago Tribune all said similar things.

The game astounds these media organizations because it featured the largest comeback in a Super Bowl game in history. The New England Patriots, at one point down 28-3, marshaled a comeback that eventually led to a 34-28 overtime win, clinching the franchise’s fifth Super Bowl title.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady made history as well, winning a record fifth Super Bowl (the first quarterback to do so) and his fourth Super Bowl MVP award, according to BBC.

So, yeah, history.

As you might imagine, Twitter was all over this event, sharing its disbelief about the comeback and the victory throughout the night.

People compared the Super Bowl to the 2016 election, especially since the Falcons ran up the score and seemed unreachable.

Atlanta now has an 86% chance of winning, per ESPN. That's about the same Clinton's chances heading into the election pic.twitter.com/fNpBPSO8tJ — Nate Cohn (@Nate_Cohn) February 6, 2017

I can't believe the guy with the foreign model wife and a sketchy history with the rules just won after being written off. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 6, 2017

The Falcons have to start winning governors races — Domenico Montanaro (@DomenicoNPR) February 6, 2017

Friend just texted me this. pic.twitter.com/lOL8JmkIS3 — Ellen L. Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) February 6, 2017

But... Atlanta's emails. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) February 6, 2017

But the Patriots are ahead in the electoral college. #SuperBowl — Karen Tumulty (@ktumulty) February 6, 2017

The number of tweets I've now seen comparing this game to Election Night is making me realize I need to unfollow all of you. — Alex Koppelman (@AlexKoppelman) February 6, 2017

People compared the game to other sports, too.

Warriors blew a 3-1 lead

Indians blew a 3-1 lead

Hillary blew an election to Trump

Falcons blew a 25 point lead



Nothing is impossible. — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) February 6, 2017

Weird.



Cavs were down 3-1 in the Finals.



Cubs were down 3-1 in the World Series.



Patriots scored 31 straight points to win it.



Weird. — Jimmy Spencer (@JimmySpencerUN) February 6, 2017

Falcons fan sweated it out as the Pats made their comeback. And, as the results show, it didn’t turn out well for the ATL.

Falcons fans over the last 20 minutes... pic.twitter.com/exwtQuyRMB — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) February 6, 2017

"Sir, You've been in a coma since halftime"



"I can't wait to see how badly the Falcons beat the Patriots" pic.twitter.com/wnN6PX8KQh — Ben Wendt ❄️⛄️ (@benwendtjaming) February 6, 2017

Lady Gaga received some Twitter praise for her halftime show, too.

This performance is like 4000 awesome gifs strung together — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) February 6, 2017

YES Gaga!! — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 6, 2017

President Donald Trump and his family were happy with the Pats win.