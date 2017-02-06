Utah YouTubers have been busy this week; from travel and sunshine to winter and cover songs, they have released new videos for us to explore.
Most people in the U.S. are only dreaming of the California sun as the snow continues to fall, trapping them in a seemingly endless winter. Brad and Hailey Devine published a video explaining how the Danish teach us to enjoy winter.
“Did you know that Danes are considered some of the happiest people in the world?” reads the video description. “Even through their long dark winters. They celebrate the simple pleasures in life ... like comfort, togetherness, and well-being. Otherwise known as Hygge.”
Stuart Edge did some exploring of his own as he traveled to California. He recorded this video on the beach to discover which pet makes the best conversation-starter.
Rob Landes also escaped the snow with a trip to China a few weeks ago, when he recorded a video performing on the street. This week he is back in the studio with a new cover of The Chainsmokers’ “Paris” and “Closer.”
The Gardiner Sisters also posted a cover song this week, recording Martin Garrix and Bebe Rexha’s “Name of Love” with an acoustic touch.
UTubers is a feature that highlights YouTube videos created by people with ties to Utah.