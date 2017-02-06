SALT LAKE CITY — Two people were arrested early Saturday following an armed robbery and chase with police.

James Afuakimoana Tamoua, 21, and a 15-year-old boy were arrested for investigation of aggravated robbery and obstruction of justice.

Just before 12:30 a.m. Saturday, the two went into a 7-Eleven, 535 E. 1700 South. Tamoua was armed with a short-barreled rifle that he pointed at the clerk and demanded money, according to a Salt Lake County Jail report.

The two left in a Dodge Ram truck with the 15-year-old in the driver's seat. Police spotted the vehicle near 900 S. West Temple and chased the suspected robbers for about a mile until they surrendered.

During the chase, Tamoua threw the rifle out the window and into the Jordan River, the report states.