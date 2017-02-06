SALT LAKE CITY — A 53-year-old man was hospitalized in critical condition Monday after being found stabbed in the neck and back inside his apartment.

Salt Lake police received a call from an unknown person about 4:20 a.m. reporting a robbery with a knife at an apartment, 204 W. 200 North. When officers arrived, they found the victim with multiple stab wounds. He was being helped by a neighbor.

Police believe the man lived with another person, but as of noon they had not located that person.

The victim's name was not immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 801-799-3000.