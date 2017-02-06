SALT LAKE CITY — Benjamin Hart, managing director of Urban and Rural Business Services at the Governor’s Office of Economic of Development, has been named the Utah Association for Career and Technical Education Champion of the Year.

Education leaders recognized Hart at a recent awards ceremony at Orem High School.

“Ben is a tremendous advocate for innovative workforce and education solutions in Utah,” Val Hale, GOED executive director, said in a statement. “His tireless efforts have produced effective partnerships and created opportunities for residents statewide.”

Hart has been instrumental in the creation of business-education partnerships for initiatives such as Utah Aerospace Pathways and Talent Ready Utah. The Urban and Rural Business Services program promotes workforce development in addition to other important strategies to ensure Utah’s long-term economic growth.

The Association for Career and Technical Education is the nation’s largest nonprofit association committed to the advancement of education that prepares youths and adults for successful careers.

The association is made up of 11 divisions, including business, agriculture, information technology, health science, technology and engineering, and work-based learning. Each division submits nominees, and winners are selected through a rigorous process.