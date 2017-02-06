PORTLAND, Ore. — Four of the remaining seven defendants charged in the armed takeover of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge are taking plea deals Monday rather than go to trial next week.

One of them, Dylan Anderson, of Provo, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor trespassing Monday morning in exchange for other charges being dismissed. He was sentenced to a year of probation.

Change-of-plea hearings are on the afternoon docket for Sean Anderson, Sandra Anderson and Darryl Thorn.

A total of 26 people were indicted on federal conspiracy and weapons charges after taking over the refuge early last year in a protest against the imprisonment of two ranchers convicted of setting fires.

Eleven defendants pleaded guilty last year, and charges were dropped against one man.

In a trial last fall, jurors acquitted standoff leader Ammon Bundy and six others.