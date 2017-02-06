Next school year, the Utah High School Athletic Association will increase to six classifications. Many see this as necessary, while others look at six classifications as unnecessary for a state the size of Utah. It seems especially ridiculous for wrestling, and the data shows it.

Utah has quality wrestling programs and wrestlers. For example, Wasatch is nationally ranked and placed high in two prestigious out-of-state tournaments. Box Elder’s Brock Hardy, a junior two-time state champion, is arguably the best wrestler in the country for his weight class, with a national title in Greco-Roman this past summer.

Unfortunately, having five classifications has diluted the competition and, for the best wrestlers, creates an easy road to divisional and state championships.

California has just one state tournament, which is the most challenging tournament for wrestlers (except in rare circumstances). On the other hand, Utah's state tournament is down the list, below a myriad of invitational tournaments.

The state tournament might have a special place in wrestlers' hearts because of the word “state” but, for some of the most elite wrestlers, winning the Rockwell Rumble, the Uintah Tournament of Champions or the Layton Invitational has more meaning. Those wins are also more significant to knowledgeable wrestling fans when delineating the best wrestlers and teams.

Divisional tournaments are Exhibit A in defining the problem.

For example, one would expect some highly competitive matches in the championship finals. However, in the 1A Divisional A tournament, only 12 of the 14 championship finals went the distance. Five ended with first round pins, and the closest match was four points. The Divisional B tournament had more competitive matches, but the majority ended in pin or lopsided bouts.

The 4A and 5A divisional tournament had more competitive finals but not as many as one would expect.

In the 5A divisional tournaments on Wednesday and Thursday, 11 of 28 championship finals ended with a pin, and there were several major decision victories. Only 4 of 28 championship bouts could be construed as highly competitive, and two were truly decided in the last seconds. These were the two best wrestlers that might have survived in a field of more than 20 wrestlers. One can imagine what many matches looked like before the final two competitors.

In the team race, there hasn’t been much drama, either. Uintah was ahead of Wasatch going into the medal round, but Wasatch’s abundance of star wrestlers put that team race to bed. Payson lapped the field in the other 4A divisional. The 5A divisional provided no team drama with Layton, and Pleasant Grove easily won the gold trophies.

The math doesn’t suggest going to six classifications will help competitiveness in wrestling. Spreading the best wrestlers in the state into six classifications will further enhance championship final blowouts, uninteresting team races and matches earlier in the tournament where the term "mismatch" is an understatement.

The UHSAA has set a precedence of letting some sports alter the number of classifications it has to enhance quality competition. This wise thinking has led to combining schools in 2A and 3A for soccer and combining 1A and 2A schools for golf.

The same should be done for wrestling. With smaller classifications, another pressing issue is the number of schools with wrestling programs. Combining 1A and smaller 2A schools might put together a classification of about 25 schools instead of the 15 to 17 that typically exist in both classifications.

Next year, 6A will have a paltry 22 schools, and as one can see, the difference between 4A and 5A wrestling is marginal. In fact, the best program in the state is 4A Wasatch, as proven in several events over the season.

My simple solution is to combine the proposed 4A through 6A classifications next year. Then, put the larger 2A schools and 3A schools together in another classification. Finally, combine 1A and the smaller 2A schools together. In the largest classification, the field for the state tourney could be expanded to 32 wrestlers, while the smaller two classifications would have 16-wrestler brackets.

In the end, the quality of wrestling and competition would be better, and making it to the state tournament would require more excellence than now.

In fact, it appears a few brackets in 1A and 2A won’t fill their complement of wrestlers, something the UHSAA, associated administrators and athletic directors, wrestling coaches and fans of the sport should see as absurd.

The solution to this issue, along with the general lack of competitiveness in Utah high school wrestling, is simple. Reduce the number of classifications and increase the schools and wrestlers in them.

Brian Preece is a freelance prep sports writer. He was also the head wrestling coach at Provo High School from 1994-2006. In 2006 Preece was named as the Utah Coach of the Year by the National Wrestling Coaches Association.