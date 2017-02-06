Here’s a look at the news for Feb. 6.

Patriots capture fifth Super Bowl title

The New England Patriots’ fifth NFL Super Bowl title didn’t come easily.

As BBC reported, the Patriots came back from a 25-point deficit to defeat the Atlanta Falcons, 34-28, in overtime (the first in NFL Super Bowl history). This was the fifth Super Bowl title for the Patriots.

More than just a championship, the Patriots climbed back from a 28-3 deficit and brought the score back to 28-28 — the highest comeback in Super Bowl history, according to BBC.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady led the charge, tossing for 466 yards. He won the Super Bowl MVP award for a record fourth time, BBC reported. Brady is now the first quarterback to win five Super Bowl rings. Only one other player, Charles Haley, accomplished the feat in history.

A pair of local Utahns made their mark in the game as well. Both Kyle Van Noy and Eric Rowe, who both play for the Patriots, made significant plays throughout the game, according to the Deseret News.

Van Noy helped sack Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan late in the third quarter, giving the Patriots a chance to come back in the game.

Rowe, meanwhile, ended the game with four tackles, three of which came in the fourth quarter.

Read more stats from the two Utahns.

Mitt Romney: No regrets over Trump criticism

Mitt Romney doesn’t plan on taking back his criticisms toward Donald Trump anytime soon, according to the Deseret News.

Romney spoke on Friday at the Utah Olympic Park in Park City to help celebrate the 15-year anniversary of Salt Lake's Olympic Games in 2002. He told the Deseret News that he hopes Trump’s presidency finds success, but he doesn’t hold any regrets about his speech from 2015, when he called Trump a “phony” and a “fraud.”

"I expressed honestly what my belief was with regards to temperament and character. Now the time has come for us to recognize we have a new president and we have hopes he will be successful leading our country," Romney told the Deseret News.

Romney isn’t sure what’s next in his career. He hasn’t ruled out a return to politics, though, Deseret News reported.

Could he run for senate in 2018?

"I don't have any predictions on what I might do. I'm not going to open a door and I'm not going to close a door. All doors are open," Romney said.

Swallow trial begins Tuesday

Former Utah Attorney General John Swallow heads to trial on Tuesday for allegedly taking part in a five-year criminal conspiracy beginning in 2008, according to the Deseret News.

Swallow initially faced charges with Mark Shurtleff and Tim Lawson. But now, more than four years after the allegations came his way, Swallow will stand trial alone. Shurtleff's charges were dropped, and Lawson died before the end of the case, according to the Deseret News.

Kent Morgan, a defense attorney and former Salt Lake County prosecutor, said Swallow’s upcoming appearance is out of the ordinary. Most politicians settle cases outside of the courtroom, he said.

"This is rare that it is going to trial," he told the Deseret News.

Read more about the case.

Travel ban battle continues

Trump’s travel ban on immigrants and refugees from Muslim-majority countries coming into the country continues to make headlines, as those on both side of the debate wrestle with the constitutionality and lawfulness of the ban, according to CNN.

Here’s where we’re at: the attorneys general for both Washington and Minnesota want the temporary restraining order set on the plan to remain in place, saying that the ban will unleash chaos upon the country should it be reinstated.

But Trump and the Justice Department have appealed the ruling. The appeal will go to the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco, California, which is arguably one of the most liberal courts in the nation, CNN reported.

Assuming the chips don’t fall Trump’s way, the issue will head to the Supreme Court, CNN reported.

Trump tweeted about the federal judge’s decision to temporarily restrict the ban over the weekend.

Just cannot believe a judge would put our country in such peril. If something happens blame him and court system. People pouring in. Bad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 5, 2017

The opinion of this so-called judge, which essentially takes law-enforcement away from our country, is ridiculous and will be overturned! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 4, 2017

What is our country coming to when a judge can halt a Homeland Security travel ban and anyone, even with bad intentions, can come into U.S.? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 4, 2017

“The issue in front of the court at the moment is not whether or not Trump's travel ban is constitutional, but whether it will remain suspended for now,” according to CNN.

Free throw celebration goes to a new level

The video shows this young basketball player making a free throw. His celebration is off the charts hilarious.