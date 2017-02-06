Utah State’s Madison Ward has been named the Mountain Rim Gymnastics Conference Floor Specialist of the Week, it was announced Sunday by the league office.

It is the fifth-consecutive week that the sophomore from Rexburg, Idaho, has earned MRGC accolades. It is also the fifth time in her career she has been honored by the league.

Overall, this is the Aggies’ 10th MRGC weekly accolade in their third season in the league.

Ward captured two event titles last Friday against in-state rival BYU, helping the Aggies record a 195.850-194.850 victory in front of 3,313 fans at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. It was Utah State’s 500th win in program history.

Against the Cougars, Ward began the meet by claiming the vault title with a personal-best 9.850. She punctuated the meet by winning the floor title for the fifth-consecutive meet with a career-high-tying 9.900. Sandwiched in between those two events, she tied for seventh on bars with a 9.775.

Ward has now captured a team-leading seven titles (five on floor, one on bars, one on vault) on the season. Furthermore, she has reached the 9.900 plateau in three-consecutive meets and currently ranks first in the Mountain Rim Gymnastics Conference, tied for fourth in the North Central Region and tied for 28th in the nation on the event with an average of 9.870.

Ward was one of six gymnasts honored by the MRGC this week.

Boise State’s Shani Remme earned her second MRGC Gymnast of the Week (39.450 in the all-around) honor and third-straight Beam Specialist of the Week (9.900) accolade. Fellow Bronco Ann Stockwell and Southern Utah’s Madison McBride shared Vault Specialist of the Week honors with matching 9.875s.

Boise State teammates Sandra Collantes and Diana Mejia each garnered Bars Specialist of the Week honors with 9.900s.

Utah State hits the road this weekend to face in-state rival Southern Utah at the Centrum in Cedar City on Friday, Feb. 10. The MRGC dual meet is slated to begin at 7 p.m. The Aggies return to the friendly confines of the Spectrum on Friday, Feb. 17, when they welcome Boise State to town.