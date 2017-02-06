DEER VALLEY — It is impossible for Marilyn Stinson to choose just one moment.

The Deer Valley tour and travel manager was hired by the Salt Lake Organizing Committee to oversee the volunteer effort at the resort that hosted the freestyle events during the 2002 Olympics.

“I have so many memories,” she said as she worked over the weekend in Deer Valley’s media center welcoming press to what has become an annual freestyle World Cup. “The whole Olympics was a highlight.”

From the teams she met to the events she watched to those who volunteered alongside her during the Games, it was three weeks of unique and lasting memories. Some of those who volunteered at Deer Valley during the Games have returned each year for the World Cup and two World Championships in the 15 years since.

“It does seem like a family, very close-knit. We have a reunion every year during World Cup. There are some trying moments, but it’s still fun, and it’s great to see all of these people who give their time to the sport,” she said amid weekend celebrations noting the 15th anniversary of the Salt Lake Games.

Utah received high praise for the commitment and attitude of its volunteers during the 2002 Winter Olympics. Stinson said she believes their efforts made a special event even more magical.

“I think the Games brought out the best in people,” she said. “There are a lot of people in Utah who want to give their time. I think everybody just loves to get together. One of the reasons we live in Utah is because of the winter. And we got to experience that with world-class athletes.”

Stinson listed off some of her favorite memories, among them, accompanying the late ski legend and Olympic gold medalist Stein Eriksen to an event at Park City Mountain Resort.

“I got to sit with the king of Norway,” she said. “I met so many interesting people from all over the world. … It was just the energy. I don’t know the whole thing was exciting.”