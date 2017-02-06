ST. GEORGE — Wildlife officials are investigating the illegal killings of three mule deer near Cedar City in recent months.

Officials said a hiker in January found two headless deer carcasses near a trail in Nichols Canyon, the Spectrum reported. Both are believed to have been killed out of season.

The deer are thought to have been killed and cleaned elsewhere and then dumped at the location.

Authorities say a resident near Shurtz Canyon, south of Cedar City, three weeks ago reported finding another dead deer. The deer also was believed to have been killed out of season.