Jazz at Hawks

Today, 5:30 p.m.

Philips Arena

TV: ROOT Sports

After a tough 105-98 home win over the Charlotte Hornets Saturday night, the Utah Jazz are back on the road as they head to Atlanta to take on the Hawks Monday night.

The Hawks are 30-21 on the season and just a half-game out of the top spot in the Southeast Division after wins over the Houston Rockets and Orlando Magic.

The play of Dwight Howard has been huge for the resurgent Hawks, who have won 15 of their last 20 games. He has been at the top of his game of late with eight straight games of double-figure rebounds and 14 double-doubles in a 19-game span.

The responsibility of slowing him down will rest on the shoulders of Rudy Gobert.

Gobert is also off to a terrific start averaging 13 points on 65.3 percent shooting to go along with 12.6 rebounds and 2.5 blocks. He has been even better lately as he has contributed 16.4 points and 14.4 rebounds for the Jazz over his last 10 games.

One of the big keys for Gobert to help give the Jazz a good shot at a win is to keep Howard off of the offensive backboards. Howard averages 4.8 offensive rebounds in Hawks wins compared with just 3.7 in losses. While the difference isn't massive, that extra possession is always big in close games.

On the offensive end, Gobert needs to stay aggressive and make Howard work. In 32 Jazz wins, Gobert averages 14.3 points on 7.3 field-goal attempts and 7.1 free-throw attempts. In losses, those numbers drop to 10.8 points on 6.3 field-goal attempts and just 4.2 free throws.

While his free-throw percentage is not as good in wins — 63.7 percent in victories, 71.3 percent in losses — the extra aggressiveness provides the Jazz with an extra 1.5 points of production.