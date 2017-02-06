There were plenty of great reactions to the New England Patriots' 34-28 come-from-behind victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI on Sunday night, but the one of BYU quarterback Tanner Mangum has to be up there.

You guys I am so happy 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/0MLj2KIDpS — Tanner Mangum (@tannermangum) February 6, 2017

With a vertical like that, maybe he should give basketball a go as well.

Joe Ingles featured

Ben Mallis of The Pick and Roll looked at the play of Ingles after sitting down with the Utah Jazz forward.

After talking about where the Jazz are as a team, Mallis wrote, "The sense of belonging and validation that characterizes the 2017 Utah Jazz is also the best way to describes Joe Ingles’ breakout NBA season. The same successes are evident in Ingles, the Jazz’s jack-of-all-trades."

Mallis then focused on Ingles' play on both ends of the floor, saying, "Ingles is an NBA sharpshooter and there are smart NBA minds and analytic systems, such as Steve Shea’s perimeter defense rating, which indicate unthinkable defensive results such as this."

Social media reaction to Eric Rowe winning the Super Bowl

Former Utah Ute Eric Rowe won a Super Bowl ring in the same year he was traded from the Philadelphia Eagles and people on Twitter took notice.

There's a good reason for Eagles followers not to be happy, especially when Rowe is making plays like this.