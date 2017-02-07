The BYU basketball team isn't having the year many folks thought it would after the reunion of the Lone Peak Three. As it stands, this team is looking at another NIT bid instead of a NCAA bid.

And while this may be hard for some BYU fans to swallow, good things will happen to Cougar fans who can wait. Given time, this team has more than enough potential to do great things.

It's easy to forget how hard it is for players to adjust to the game after an LDS mission. That's because certain recent stars have done remarkably well after their missions, such as Kyle Collinsworth and Eric Mika. BYU fans have to remember that performances like that are the exception and not the rule.

Perhaps some BYU fans have heard from opposing coaches and media members that LDS missions are unfair advantages so often that they've begun to believe it. As football coach Kalani Sitake noted during ESPN's Coaches' Film Room during the College Football National Championship Game, "They don’t go on a mission to Gold’s Gym, I’ll tell you that. Those guys are riding bicycles and eating Ramen noodles for two years."

This isn't an excuse. This is reality.

Most of the current roster did not play last season. Six of them are freshmen and three of them served missions before this season. Only two of the four sophomores played last season with Mika on a mission and Elijah Bryant having to sit out due to transfer rules. That's not to mention Bryant's slow start to the season due to injury.

Of the three juniors, one is a football player (Corban Kaufusi), one is a transfer who's struggled with injuries for much of his college career (Jamal Aytes), and the third is a UC Riverside transfer who has one year of experience in BYU's system (Davin Guinn).

Finally, you have the seniors. One is a new transfer who's also struggled with injuries named L.J. Rose. The only other senior is Kyle Davis, who is out for the season due to injury.

So, why were expectations so astronomically high this season?

The loss of Davis was worse than most BYU fans realize. While some of BYU's younger players are more athletic than Davis, including the freakishly athletic Yoeli Childs, nobody has the experience in the system that Davis did. One can only wonder how Davis' presence on the court would have helped the Cougars in conference play. Davis averaged 11.9 points and 7.5 rebounds a game last season.

Fans are understandably frustrated with this team making the kind of mistakes inexperienced teams make. These include getting flustered, playing "hero" basketball and struggling on the road.

But guess what? This is an inexperienced team. So, why are we so shocked when they make youthful mistakes? Why do we expect this team to play like it's stocked with seniors when it's filled with freshmen and newcomers?

Those who thought this team was going on a deep NCAA Tournament run this season were kidding themselves. This team needed a season to gel and figure out who they are, not to mention get healthy or shake off mission legs.

Yes, there are some teams that can and do win with freshmen. However, it should be remembered that these teams include programs like Duke and Kentucky that often get the pick of anybody out of high school. And none of these blue-blooded programs have to deal with the extra challenge of sending kids out on missions.

There's one massive silver lining in this less-than-stellar season: Almost everybody is coming back next season.

If you think that doesn't make a difference, take a look at Saint Mary's. It was also an NIT team last season, but almost the entire team returned this season. Now, it's the No. 18 team in the nation and is almost certainly a lock for the Big Dance.

Yes, BYU also was an NIT team last season. Unfortunately, too few of the players on the current roster got that experience. That certainly won't be the case next season.

The Cougars are gaining valuable experience that will serve them well next season. You could see it in BYU's loss to Gonzaga last week. While there's still some learning to do, there's no better teacher than experience.

It doesn't help that it's been awhile since BYU made significant noise in the NCAA Tournament. But it doesn't do any good to overreact and not see things as they are.

Good things will happen to Cougars who can wait.

Lafe Peavler is a sports strategist for the Deseret News and KSL.com. Follow him on Twitter @LafePeavler.