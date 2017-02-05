No. 9 Dixie State completed its sweep of a four-game, season-opening series at Cal State San Bernardino with a 10-1 victory Sunday afternoon at Fiscalini Field.

The Trailblazers (4-0) bolted out to a quick 2-0 lead with a pair of first-inning runs, which came on a Logan Porter RBI single and a Ryan Rodriguez sacrifice fly. Dixie State extended its advantage to 7-0 as the Trailblazers took advantage of three Coyote errors to plate five unearned runs. In all, CSUSB (0-4) committed five errors, which led to seven unearned DSU runs overall. However, the Coyotes managed to turn the first triple play against Dixie State in the Trailblazers’ 10-year NCAA era, as DSU lined into a 6-3 triple play in the second inning.

The run support was more than enough for sophomore starter Preston Hannay (W, 1-0), who struck out three and scattered one run and four hits in 5.2 innings of work to pick up the win his season debut. Senior shortstop Tyler Baker collected three hits and three runs scored to lead DSU, while senior outfielder Trey Kamachi finished 2-for-4 with a run scored.

Dixie State opens up its 2017 home schedule with a marquee four-game weekend series against nationally-ranked Colorado Mesa on Feb. 10-12, at Bruce Hurst Field.

